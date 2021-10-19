Amb. Martin Indyk: Gen. Colin Powell was 'a very strategic Secretary of State'

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his book 'Master of the Game' on former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, General Collin Powell's legacy, and where the administration should focus their efforts abroad. On Gen. Powell, Amb. Indyk says "The Powell Doctrine was about warfighting. But Colin Powell when he became Secretary of State understood that diplomacy needed to be backed by the threat and or use of force. In that sense, he was a very strategic Secretary of State."Oct. 19, 2021