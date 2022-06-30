IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    07:47

  • Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

    11:50

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

    06:21

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

    06:47

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00

  • Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

    06:02

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

    04:43

  • PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

    05:41

  • 'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety

    05:28

  • Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’ 

    09:24

  • Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'

    04:43

  • Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'

    04:18

  • Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

    04:31

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

    04:11

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'

    05:54

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

06:52

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the addition of Finland and Sweden to the NATO alliance, and Putin’s threat of moving troops to counter the expansion. “Those are Russian troops no longer available for his increasingly flailing operation in Ukraine, so, huge plus with the Finns and the Swedes,” says Stavridis. “This is all about defense and deterrence. And in that sense, it's a very good day for NATO.”June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    07:47

  • Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

    11:50

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

    06:21

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All