Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the addition of Finland and Sweden to the NATO alliance, and Putin’s threat of moving troops to counter the expansion. “Those are Russian troops no longer available for his increasingly flailing operation in Ukraine, so, huge plus with the Finns and the Swedes,” says Stavridis. “This is all about defense and deterrence. And in that sense, it's a very good day for NATO.”June 30, 2022