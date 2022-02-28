Adm. Mike Rogers: Events from the Russian invasion ‘will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber’

Former National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers joins Andrea Mitchell to share his assessment of why we haven’t seen a major cyber attack from Russia at this stage in their invasion and his prediction for cyberattacks going forward. “I fully expect in the coming days and weeks, you're gonna see a much more aggressive use of cyber coming out of Russia,” says Admiral Rogers. “I think we are going to find from a cyber perspective that the events associated with the Russian invasion of the Ukraine will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber.”Feb. 28, 2022