9/11 commission members say that Jan 6. committee 'has a more difficult task'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean, former 9/11 commission chair, and Jamie Gorelick, 9/11 commission member and former Deputy Attorney General in the Clinton Administration, to discuss the January 6th committee's investigation. Fmr. Gov. Kean says with a country that is “more divided” in some respects, the January 6th committee “has a more difficult task than we did.”July 29, 2021

