‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told NBC News that he supports expunging former President Donald Trump’s impeachments but denies making a deal with Trump to bring the resolution to a vote on the House floor. Garrett Haake, Sam Stein, and Jim Messina join Peter Alexander to give a reality check on the impact of a vote, which right now does not have enough House GOP support to pass. “This is something that Donald Trump is very much interested in,” reports Garrett, though he explains, “it's not really a thing. You can't take this away. It happened. We were there.” July 20, 2023