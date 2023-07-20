IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

    ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

  • ‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

  • Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: If reelected, Trump ‘intends to destroy three branches of government’

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea was ‘supposed to be heading home’ before crossing DMZ

  • ‘This is an endgame move’: Trump receives target letter from Special Counsel in Jan. 6 probe

  • John Kirby: Ukraine ‘has every right’ to choose how it will ‘defend itself’ and ‘reclaim territory’

  • Bill Kristol: ‘No Labels’ centrist ticket ‘is not responsible centrism’ as it could elect Trump

  • 20-Year-Old Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic

  • Rep. Moskowitz responds to Jayapal: Saying that ‘an entire country’ is ‘racist” is ‘unacceptable’

  • Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

  • Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

  • Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

  • John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told NBC News that he supports expunging former President Donald Trump’s impeachments but denies making a deal with Trump to bring the resolution to a vote on the House floor. Garrett Haake, Sam Stein, and Jim Messina join Peter Alexander to give a reality check on the impact of a vote, which right now does not have enough House GOP support to pass. “This is something that Donald Trump is very much interested in,” reports Garrett, though he explains, “it's not really a thing. You can't take this away. It happened. We were there.” July 20, 2023

