    ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

U.S. forces carried out strikes on two military sites in Syria that the Pentagon says were linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Admiral James Stavridis, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the significance of the strikes and what they could mean for Israel’s war against Hamas. “What we need to worry about is that ladder of escalation. Iran hits us, we hit them back. They hit us a little harder. all of a sudden Hezbollah gets into this and starts moving missiles toward Israel,” Stavridis says. “You can see that ladder of escalation, overtaking the better instincts, if you will, on both sides. so worrisome. I don't think that's where we're headed, but one to keep a weather eye on.”Oct. 27, 2023

