‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career

NBC News Correspondent Sam Brock joins Andrea Mitchell to bid farewell to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who announced in a video posted to Twitter that he is retiring. “He didn't vamp. He did get emotional and talk about the gratitude that he has for his family and for his teammates for supporting him on this journey,” says Brock. “There's only a handful of athletes he can think of, Andrea, that really reoriented what we thought was possible in sports, and Tom Brady did so both for his longevity—23 years in the NFL, and also for his performance.”Feb. 1, 2023