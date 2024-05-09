‘All about the power of intimidation’: Trump goes after adversaries despite gag order

- Now Playing
‘All about the power of intimidation’: Trump goes after adversaries despite gag order03:48
- UP NEXT
‘Most important part of the trial’: Trump Org bookkeeper takes the stand04:33
Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial01:49
Psaki: Women ‘can’t limit themselves’04:28
War between U.S. and China ‘would be disastrous’06:22
‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’08:43
Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close04:36
'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump08:24
Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar09:13
Fmr. Trump Org. exec's testimony could prove there are false entries in company's records06:40
Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall05:33
'In the room where it happened,’ Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘puts you there’11:19
'Process is the punishment': Hush money trial is 'deeply unpleasant' for Trump06:16
'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial08:00
Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney02:38
Likely the 'last' ceasefire deal 'on the table': Rep. Schneider on Blinken meeting with Netanyahu05:24
Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests07:25
'Complicated Rubik's cube of diplomacy': Biden facing backlash over Israel policy04:39
Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman07:26
Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials04:58
- Now Playing
‘All about the power of intimidation’: Trump goes after adversaries despite gag order03:48
- UP NEXT
‘Most important part of the trial’: Trump Org bookkeeper takes the stand04:33
Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial01:49
Psaki: Women ‘can’t limit themselves’04:28
War between U.S. and China ‘would be disastrous’06:22
‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’08:43
Play All