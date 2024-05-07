IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump
May 7, 2024

  • Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

    'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump

    Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

  • Fmr. Trump Org. exec's testimony could prove there are false entries in company's records

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

  • 'In the room where it happened,’ Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘puts you there’

  • 'Process is the punishment': Hush money trial is 'deeply unpleasant' for Trump

  • 'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial

  • Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

  • Likely the 'last' ceasefire deal 'on the table': Rep. Schneider on Blinken meeting with Netanyahu

  • Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests

  • 'Complicated Rubik's cube of diplomacy': Biden facing backlash over Israel policy

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

  • Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials

  • Blinken working to get aid to ‘starving people of Gaza’

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

  • Paul Charlton: DA needs to prove Pecker, Farro ‘can point to specific facts that corroborate’ Cohen

  • Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'

  • Laurence Tribe: The Trump immunity case will ‘hurt the Supreme Court even more than Bush v. Gore’

  • NSA Jake Sullivan: ‘We continue to have concerns about’ Chinese interference in U.S. elections

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump

Former President Trump is face-to-face in a New York courtroom today with Stormy Daniels as she testifies in his hush money trial. NBC News legal analyst Andrew Weissman discusses the significance of Daniels taking the stand.May 7, 2024

