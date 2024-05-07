IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial
May 7, 202403:26
  • Now Playing

    What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41

  • 'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible

    11:08

  • 'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt

    04:16

  • Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper

    07:14

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

  • 'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white

    04:58

  • Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

    11:35

  • Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies

    04:13

  • Judge warns Trump could face jail time if he continues to violate gag orders

    02:50

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

    19:13

  • ‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in

    11:55

  • Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!

    06:03

  • Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’

    07:38

  • ‘Deny, Deny, Deny’: Team Trump’s press strategy comes into focus in Hope Hicks testimony

    08:42

  • ‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape

    08:21

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

  • A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial

    06:03

Ana Cabrera Reports

What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial

03:26

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the New York courthouse where Stormy Daniels is expected to testify in the hush money trial against former President Trump.May 7, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41

  • 'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible

    11:08

  • 'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt

    04:16

  • Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper

    07:14

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All