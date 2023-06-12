Potential delay in Donald Trump’s arraignment as he may be struggling to find a lawyer
NBC Correspondents Garrett Haake, Julia Ainsley, and former assistant Manhattan District Attorney Catherine Christian join Ana Cabrera as former President Donald Trump is set to enter his plea in a Miami courthouse tomorrow after a federal indictment. But there may be a hiccup in the plan, as sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News that the arraignment can’t go forward unless Trump finds local counsel.June 12, 2023