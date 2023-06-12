IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ana Cabrera Reports

Potential delay in Donald Trump’s arraignment as he may be struggling to find a lawyer

10:45

NBC Correspondents Garrett Haake, Julia Ainsley, and former assistant Manhattan District Attorney Catherine Christian join Ana Cabrera as former President Donald Trump is set to enter his plea in a Miami courthouse tomorrow after a federal indictment. But there may be a hiccup in the plan, as sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News that the arraignment can’t go forward unless Trump finds local counsel.June 12, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All