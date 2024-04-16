IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP Rep. Massie says he will back motion to oust Speaker Johnson
April 16, 202402:15
    GOP Rep. Massie says he will back motion to oust Speaker Johnson

GOP Rep. Massie says he will back motion to oust Speaker Johnson

In a closed-door meeting, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said he would co-sponsor a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., brought forward by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over his handling of foreign aid packages for Ukraine and other allies.April 16, 2024

