    Giuliani won't testify in election worker defamation trial

Ana Cabrera Reports

Giuliani won't testify in election worker defamation trial

Rudy Giuliani will not be testifying in the trial to determine how much he owes Georgia election workers after a judge found he defamed them. Giuliani was expected to be the only witness for the defense during the trial.Dec. 14, 2023

