Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case
May 8, 202402:57
    Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case

    02:57
Ana Cabrera Reports

Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case

02:57

A Georgia appeals court will consider former President Trump's request to reconsider the decision to not disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case against him.May 8, 2024

