Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case

- Now Playing
Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case02:57
- UP NEXT
'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case05:05
Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds01:36
'A complete circus': Former prosecutor on Trump's upcoming NY trial03:32
‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial08:39
Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds04:02
‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy08:00
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert07:13
Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election12:14
Criminal prosecution of Trump finally pushes past Fani Willis sideshow06:56
Outrage as Fani Willis' love life takes center stage over Trump’s coup attempt in Georgia10:47
‘Shocking’: Trump hush money trial delay explained by ex-Manhattan prosecutor07:29
Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case07:23
Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia05:13
Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina08:57
Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards07:46
Judge ruling on Fani Willis is a 'real win for the DA's office': Amy Lee Copeland05:37
Andrew Weissmann: The DA should consider voluntarily recusing herself03:34
Dave Aronberg: I think this is a victory for Fani Willis07:55
Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed01:29
- Now Playing
Georgia court to consider Trump's appeal of decision to keep Fani Willis on criminal case02:57
- UP NEXT
'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case05:05
Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds01:36
'A complete circus': Former prosecutor on Trump's upcoming NY trial03:32
‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial08:39
Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds04:02
Play All