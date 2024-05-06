'Incredibly important witness': Longtime Trump Org controller takes stand in hush money trial
Jeffrey McConney, former Trump Organization controller, is testifying in former President Trump's hush money trial. Earlier, Judge Merchan reprimanded Trump over more gag order violations. Former U.S. attorney Carol Lam, former New York Assistant Attorney General Adam Pollock and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori join Ana Cabrera to share their legal analysis.May 6, 2024