World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

People from across the globe are standing together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. Former senior policy advisor to the Treasury Sanctions Division Hagar Chemali and former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward in helping Ukraine fight Putin’s regime.
