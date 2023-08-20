What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone

Threats against those working to hold Trump accountable ramp up05:08
- Now Playing
What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone04:06
- UP NEXT
NARAL president on abortion pill ruling: ‘The court continues to ignore science’02:39
Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example04:12
Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa04:14
Recovery efforts begin after Hawaii wildfires04:30
‘Overlapping conspiracies’: How Trump’s team accessed confidential voter data in Georgia04:17
Inside the push to recruit more young people to Congress04:10
An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires04:40
Florida approves whitewashed school curriculum05:10
Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign03:47
Iowa serves as first chance for GOP candidates to stop Trump in 2024 race02:50
Republicans rally around Trump ahead of potential Georgia indictment03:57
Former Georgia lieutenant governor to testify in Fulton County on Tuesday04:44
Trump claims it would be 'sort of foolish' for him to attend first GOP primary debate03:33
Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon03:54
Trump attorney downplays infamous call to Georgia election officials: ‘Aspirational ask’04:31
Minnesota Sec. of State: Trump tried to “hijack” the 2020 election03:49
Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform03:28
As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence04:01
Threats against those working to hold Trump accountable ramp up05:08
- Now Playing
What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone04:06
- UP NEXT
NARAL president on abortion pill ruling: ‘The court continues to ignore science’02:39
Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example04:12
Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa04:14
Recovery efforts begin after Hawaii wildfires04:30
Play All