    What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone

American Voices

What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone

04:06

Georgetown Law Professor Michelle Goodwin joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to set the stakes for the next stage in the legal fight over access to Mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortions.Aug. 20, 2023

