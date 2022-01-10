Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’
A Canadian political scientist has a message to Americans and the rest of the world: “American democracy could collapse.” American Voices with Alicia Menendez examined the efforts to downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection, further threatening the stability of democracy in the United States. Jan. 10, 2022
Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’
