Reverend William Barber II, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, talks to American Voices host, Alicia Menendez about why it’s so important that President Biden’s Supreme Court pick brings the lived experience of a Black woman. Jan. 31, 2022
The Supreme Court needs to work for the people
