IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

    04:19

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

    06:03

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

    06:18

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

    04:13

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

    09:43

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

    03:33

  • The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

    06:58

  • Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement

    04:42

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07

  • How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07

  • States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16

  • ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

  • Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

    07:58

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

    06:07

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

    04:53

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

    06:08

  • 'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

    06:28

American Voices

The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

08:23

Reverend William Barber II, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, talks to American Voices host, Alicia Menendez about why it’s so important that President Biden’s Supreme Court pick brings the lived experience of a Black woman. Jan. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

    04:19

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

    06:03

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

    06:18

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

    04:13

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

    09:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All