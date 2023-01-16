The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform

- Now Playing
The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform03:06
- UP NEXT
Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’03:35
GOP-led House kicks off session passing anti-abortion bills03:07
DNC Chair: GOP has ‘no moral compass’ on Santos03:31
Sec. of State: AZ voters don’t want ‘crazy’ candidates04:20
President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation04:41
Classified documents at the center of separate investigations into Biden and Trump04:45
'Donald Trump made blatant lies acceptable in the Republican party': Calls for Rep. Santos to resign fall flat07:09
FBI informants to testify in Proud Boys trial02:33
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give inside look into their lives04:08
The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 196403:37
Immigration lawyer: 'It shouldn’t be about keeping people out'04:18
Newly elected Democrat predicts chaos and confusing under Kevin McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker02:40
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'03:14
Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP03:04
Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines03:48
Former NFL player turned neurosurgeon weighs in on the dangers of the game05:13
Biden’s former migration advisor weighs in on new border rules03:30
The white supremacy behind the 'big lie'03:29
‘Far-right rot’: Rep. Santos displays white power symbol during speaker vote04:19
- Now Playing
The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform03:06
- UP NEXT
Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’03:35
GOP-led House kicks off session passing anti-abortion bills03:07
DNC Chair: GOP has ‘no moral compass’ on Santos03:31
Sec. of State: AZ voters don’t want ‘crazy’ candidates04:20
President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation04:41
Play All