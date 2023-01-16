The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is one of the most recent leaders traveling to El Paso, Texas, to get a firsthand look at the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. Southern border. As he calls for federal action, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst Julián Castro to discuss the push for Congressional action on immigration reform and the costs of continuing on with a vulnerable asylum system. Jan. 16, 2023