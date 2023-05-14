The ongoing fight for a humanitarian-focused immigration system in America

In preparation for the end of the Trump-era pandemic policy Title 42 that expelled hundreds of migrants at the U.S. Southern border, the Biden Administration enforced new border restrictions that have lead to a lawsuit from the ACLU. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Pili Tobar, Partner at Fireside Campaigns, and Dan Restrepo, Senior Fellow at Center For American Progress, to discuss the backlash over Biden’s new restrictions, how some Republicans weaponize asylum seekers, and what it will take to see long-term investments in America’s immigration system that will focus on humanity. May 14, 2023