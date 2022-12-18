IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final

    02:46

  • Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

    05:15

  • The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform

    04:08

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover endangers the free press

    03:47

  • 'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing speaker battle

    04:01

  • As Jan. 6 committee ends, the DOJ investigation is ‘speeding up’

    03:31

  • U.S. officials arrest Libyan national in connection with 1988 bombing of Pan Am 103

    01:08

  • Supreme Court considers fate of our democracy

    05:29

  • Senator Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party upends 2024 election map

    04:24

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing criminal referrals as it prepares final report

    03:40

  • 'Elections have consequences': Congresswomen urge Democrats to deliver for women voters

    03:23

  • Jotaka Eaddy: Criticizing Brittney Griner’s return is 'Un-American'

    03:45

  • Pressure mounts for Congress to strike immigration deal, protect DACA recipients

    03:48

  • 'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

    06:52

  • Attack on North Carolina power stations are not isolated incidents

    01:31

  • Significance of Viktor Bout’s freedom

    04:29

  • Donald Trump’s very bad week of legal and political setbacks

    05:43

  • Latina workers continue facing wage gap

    03:12

American Voices

Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

02:06

Medical abortions are already banned in Texas, and now state Republicans are making sure women also won’t have access to abortion pills. MSNBC contributor and NYU law professor Melissa Murray joined American Voices to discuss. Dec. 18, 2022

  • Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final

    02:46

  • Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

    05:15

  • The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform

    04:08

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover endangers the free press

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All