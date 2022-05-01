Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

A 60-page memo first obtained by The New York Times details a plan for Republicans to weaponize migrants as a campaign strategy for the midterms, as the Biden administration looks to end a public health policy used to quickly expel migrants at the border. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by VICE Correspondent and MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos, and Lindsay Tocylowski, executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, to discuss the realities at the border for asylum seekers, and how Democrats need tamp down Republican talking points on the border. May 1, 2022