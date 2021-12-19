President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year
The senate went on break Saturday, putting off the vote on Build Back Better until next year. Democrats are now pivoting their focus to voting rights, hoping they can get The Freedom to Vote Act passed by the end of the year. Despite these challenges President Biden is ending the year with several accomplishments under his belt. Alicia Menendez discusses with her panel on American Voices. Dec. 19, 2021
