  • State of the Union could serve as preview of possible Biden re-election bid

    03:10

  • President Biden plans to tout economic wins during State of the Union address

    02:41

  • Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York

    02:48
    Policy used to expel migrants at U.S. Southern border could end in May

    03:16
    Fallout from China balloon incident signals rising tensions

    03:22

  • 'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25

  • Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36

  • Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34

  • Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

  • Suspected Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic

    04:18

  • New developments in Tyre Nichols case, renewed calls for accountability

    03:49

  • How to cope with grief from Tyre Nichols’ brutal death

    03:40

  • Fallout from the classified documents cases grows

    03:40

  • Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

    02:19

  • How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

    04:30

  • Calls to re-examine policing in America after the police beating of Tyre Nichols

    04:22

  • Restaurant workers unknowingly help fund lobby to keep their wages low 

    03:43

  • Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20

American Voices

Policy used to expel migrants at U.S. Southern border could end in May

03:16

President Biden is set to end Covid as a national emergency on May 11, putting the future of the controversial Trump-era policy Title 42 in question. Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, joined American Voices to discuss what it might take to end Title 42 and the ongoing fight to reunite families separated under the Trump Administration.Feb. 6, 2023

