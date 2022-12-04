IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

NYC Plan to hospitalize homeless faces criticism

05:02

New York City mayor Eric Adams has announced a new plan to hospitalize most of the city's unsheltered homeless people, claiming they need psychiatric evaluations. New York City public advocate and former New York gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams disagrees with the plan. He joined American Voices to discuss. Dec. 4, 2022

