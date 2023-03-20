New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with author and podcast host Laura Cathcart Robbins to discuss Robbins’ new memoir “Stash: My Life in Hiding,” which details Robbins’ struggle with addiction, and her journey to recovery. Robbins explores why recovery was so challenging for her – as a Black woman, she says, there just wasn’t any sobriety literature out there that catered to her. That’s something she hopes to change with her book, she tells American Voices. March 20, 2023