Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion
This week as President Biden imposed new sanctions against Russia and President Putin, a humanitarian crisis unfolds as hundreds of Ukrainians flee the country for safety. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss whether the sanctions are going far enough, the role the U.S. needs to play when it comes to Ukrainian refugees, and her message to Ukrainians overseas and in America. Feb. 27, 2022
