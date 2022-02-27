IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

    03:50

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

    03:34
    Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

    04:08
    Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

    07:52

  • World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

    06:36

  • 'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    04:14

  • The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

    03:32

  • Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

    03:18

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25

  • Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40

  • Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

  • Will the pandemic soon be history?

    03:18

  • Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine

    06:53

  • Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks

    09:43

  • Miami voters say they’ve been registered as Republicans against their will

    05:19

  • Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks

    07:15

  • Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia

    05:45

  • Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations

    02:28

American Voices

Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

04:08

This week as President Biden imposed new sanctions against Russia and President Putin, a humanitarian crisis unfolds as hundreds of Ukrainians flee the country for safety. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss whether the sanctions are going far enough, the role the U.S. needs to play when it comes to Ukrainian refugees, and her message to Ukrainians overseas and in America. Feb. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    04:08
