Jotaka Eaddy: Criticizing Brittney Griner’s return is 'Un-American'

WNBA Star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months. While many people are celebrating her freedom, some conservative critics are saying the Biden Administration should not have made a deal for her freedom because she’s “not patriotic enough.” Jotaka Eaddy, CEO of Full Circle Strategies and founder of #WinWithBlackWomen, says to criticize Griner’s freedom is “un-American.” She joined American Voices to discuss. Dec. 12, 2022