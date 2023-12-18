Israelis protest the accidental killing of three hostages in Gaza while the international community urges Israel to scale back the conflict

Two days after the accidental killing of three hostages in Gaza, Israelis are angrily demanding that their government do more to bring home the remaining captives. One Human Rights Watch Director says the tragedy exposes the Israeli military’s mentality of shoot first and ask questions later. All of this comes as the international community is urging Israel to scale back their ground and air war in the Gaza strip. Retired Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty discusses this with American Voices guest host Julián Castro.Dec. 18, 2023