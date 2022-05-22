How Democrats can win big on abortion rights

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the GOP works to restrict abortion and birth control, they’re also making life harder for families: all but a dozen House Republicans voted against a bill addressing the baby formula shortage. “Their hypocrisy is so clear,” says Maria Hinojosa, Pulitzer prize-winning founder of Futuro Media. “This [election] is the Democrats’ to lose.” She joined former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida to discuss midterm strategy around abortion.May 22, 2022

