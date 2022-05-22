How Democrats can win big on abortion rights

As the GOP works to restrict abortion and birth control, they’re also making life harder for families: all but a dozen House Republicans voted against a bill addressing the baby formula shortage. “Their hypocrisy is so clear,” says Maria Hinojosa, Pulitzer prize-winning founder of Futuro Media. “This [election] is the Democrats’ to lose.” She joined former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida to discuss midterm strategy around abortion.May 22, 2022