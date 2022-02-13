GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'
08:22
Share this -
copied
Right-wing media and GOP lawmakers are embracing the anti-vaccine mandate protests unfolding in Canada. MSNBC Political Analysts Jennifer Rubin, Michelle Goldberg, and fmr. Rep. David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s obsession with the “Freedom Convoy.”Feb. 13, 2022
Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics
02:55
The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill
07:33
Now Playing
GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'
08:22
UP NEXT
Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’
07:26
Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia
04:35
Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers