    Fox News hosts to testify in Dominion defamation trial

American Voices

Fox News hosts to testify in Dominion defamation trial

Dominion’s $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News is heading to trial with Tucker Carlson and other prime-time anchors set to take the stand. Attorney Christopher Mattei and Media Matters president Angelo Carusone discuss what Fox’s witnesses will face during cross-examination and why the cable network is still airing false election claims.April 16, 2023

    Fox News hosts to testify in Dominion defamation trial

