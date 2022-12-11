Donald Trump’s very bad week of legal and political setbacks

Just three weeks into his 2024 presidential run, Donald Trump experienced a series of setbacks including guilty verdicts for the Trump Organization and defeat for his handpicked candidate in Georgia’s Senate runoff race. David Cay Johnston, author of The Big Cheat, MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s very bad week as a presidential candidate. Dec. 11, 2022