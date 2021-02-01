Democrats pushing for paths to citizenship for undocumented essential workers

Democrats pushing for paths to citizenship for undocumented essential workers04:10
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s announcement on his family separation task force, Rep. Sylvia Garcia is among those in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus urging for the latest Covid relief bill to include pathways to citizenship for undocumented essential workers. Rep. Garcia joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to talk about this legislation as well as immigration reform under Biden and amid the push for a deportation freeze.