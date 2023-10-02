Congresswoman Deborah Ross: It is crucial that the U.S. continues to support Ukraine

The short-term deal to fund the federal government to avert a shutdown left out aid to Ukraine. However, Congressional leaders vow to find another path to support the war-torn nation. North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss America’s commitment to the people of Ukraine. Oct. 2, 2023