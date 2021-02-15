Christina Greer: Republicans have shown time and time again that they will not do what’s right for the American people

If the latest Senate impeachment trial was one final test of the GOP’s loyalty to Donald Trump, then the majority of Republican senators gave the former president a pass for his role in inciting an attack on the nation’s capitol. MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez speaks with former Florida Democratic Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Christina Greer, Fordham University Associate Professor of Political Science, about what this impeachment decision means for the future of the Republican party and if the Biden administration will be able to work across the aisle.