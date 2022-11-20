IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Bad Axe' documentary shows one family’s struggle through the pandemic and political tensions

    03:55

  • DACA advocates pressure Democrats in Congress to pass DACA legislation

    02:35

  • Rhode Island representative will invoke the 14th amendment to bar Donald Trump from running for president

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Christie urges Republicans to move on from Donald Trump

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel

    02:26

  • What’s next for the same-sex marriage bill?

    04:05

  • Will right-wing media still cover for Trump?

    03:49

  • What Jack Smith will bring to the federal Trump investigations

    05:02

  • Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

    06:33

  • Georgia Senate race heads to another runoff election

    03:12

  • Mar-a-Lago investigation looms over Trump’s run for re-election

    03:18

  • The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics

    06:49

  • 'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races

    03:16

  • Democrats fortify their blue wall in the Southwest

    04:28

  • GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop

    03:44

  • Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

    03:26

  • Latino voters could be deciding factor in tight midterm races

    02:29

  • Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’

    06:33

  • Senator Mark Kelly warns about the threat to American democracy

    06:07

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses crime concerns ahead of election day

    03:12

American Voices

Christie urges Republicans to move on from Donald Trump

04:11

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is calling on the GOP to ditch Donald Trump. MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly and former Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of the Republican Party and why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might not be a safe bet for the GOP. Nov. 20, 2022

  • 'Bad Axe' documentary shows one family’s struggle through the pandemic and political tensions

    03:55

  • DACA advocates pressure Democrats in Congress to pass DACA legislation

    02:35

  • Rhode Island representative will invoke the 14th amendment to bar Donald Trump from running for president

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Christie urges Republicans to move on from Donald Trump

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel

    02:26

  • What’s next for the same-sex marriage bill?

    04:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All