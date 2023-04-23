Brooklyn native Linedy Genao is the first Latina to star in an Andrew Webber musical  

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical “Bad Cinderella” opened a few weeks ago in in New York. His new Cinderella, Linedy Genao, is the first Latina to star in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. For the Dominican from Brooklyn, this is a dream come true. Genao sat doing with American voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss her journey to Broadway and what it feels like to be Webber's 'Bad Cinderella.'April 23, 2023