Britney Spears’ testimony on being prevented from removing her IUD sparks conversation about reproductive rights

Pop star Britney Spears’ revelation that she is being prevented from removing an IUD by her conservators is sparking conversation about reproductive rights, disability rights, and bodily autonomy. Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, and Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney, MSNBC contributor, and University of Alabama Law Professor, join American Voices host to talk about how courts have historically been weaponized to sideline “inconvenient women”.