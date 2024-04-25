IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump’s lawyers begin cross examination of David Pecker on Day 7 of hush money trial

Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial
April 25, 202406:37

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55
  • Now Playing

    Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

  • David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • 'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman

    05:08

  • Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on UT Austin campus

    01:56

  • 'Incredibly distressing': Jewish student at Columbia speaks out about protests

    03:38

  • 'Morally insane': State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee's gun bill allowing armed teachers

    03:49

  • 'Don't worry about the salacious details': Legal teams preparing for Trump trial to resume tomorrow

    05:55

  • ‘Students on edge’: Columbia University says protestors agree to more talks

    11:09

  • Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial

    05:10

  • Trump clashing with his lawyer? What Joy Reid saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    03:32

  • 'Mad credibility issues': David Pecker questioned about Michael Cohen at Trump hush money trial

    07:09

  • ‘Bit of a sleazy guy’: Political analyst says people are ‘worn down’ by all of Trump’s legal woes

    05:53

  • 'Could charm anybody': Ex-colleague says its 'perverse' that David Pecker could be deemed credible

    06:47

  • 'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial

    04:50

  • 'No way' Alvin Bragg would have brought Trump hush money case unless 'facts were strong'

    04:42

  • 'Credibility issues': Judge says prosecutors can question Trump on past legal cases if he testifies

    04:47

  • Trump can't call Biden 'Sleepy Joe' anymore if he's falling asleep in courtroom

    04:02

  • 'Trademark stone face of Donald Trump': Inside the courtroom in hush money case

    05:30

Chris Jansing Reports

Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

06:37

David Pecker, the former tabloid publisher, continued his testimony today in former President Trump's hush money trial. Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, former Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Catherine Christian and Andrea Mitchell weigh in on the arguments.April 25, 2024

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55
  • Now Playing

    Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

  • David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • 'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman

    05:08

  • Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on UT Austin campus

    01:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All