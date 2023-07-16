IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

    03:26

  • Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods

    03:14

  • Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

    03:53

  • House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

    03:46

  • The high stakes of this year’s NATO Summit in Lithuania

    05:00

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith zeroes in on 'fake electors' scheme in Jan. 6 investigation

    04:35

  • Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

    03:30

  • New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

    04:42

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

    05:38

  • The Pentagon announces a shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine as President Biden prepares for NATO summit

    03:15

  • Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

    03:48

  • Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly transgender representative in Congress

    04:54

  • Special Counsel zeroes in on chaotic oval office meeting in final days of Trump presidency

    03:43

  • Swing state Minnesota becomes progressive paradise

    03:37

  • Fallout from Wagner Group’s failed uprising persists as President Biden heads to the NATO summit

    03:20

  • Texas law jeopardizes water mandates for workers: 'They are willing to risk people's lives'

    03:46

  • Pence’s post-election call to Arizona governor was ‘inappropriate,’ says fmr. prosecutor

    03:06

  • Impact from Supreme Court rulings loom over 2024 elections

    05:20

American Voices

Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

04:01

The FDA has approved the first of its kind nonprescription birth control this week. The hope is that it will expand access to oral contraception to women who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take it. But it might not be that simple. Michelle Goodwin, Georgetown Law Professor and Author of Policing the Womb, joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to explain why. She begins with weighing in on Iowa’s new abortion ban. July 16, 2023

  • SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

    03:26

  • Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods

    03:14

  • Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

    03:53

  • House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

    03:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All