Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

The FDA has approved the first of its kind nonprescription birth control this week. The hope is that it will expand access to oral contraception to women who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take it. But it might not be that simple. Michelle Goodwin, Georgetown Law Professor and Author of Policing the Womb, joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to explain why. She begins with weighing in on Iowa’s new abortion ban. July 16, 2023