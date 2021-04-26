Biden goes big in first 100 days

Joe Biden hit the ground running roughly three months ago, and he hasn’t stopped since. The President’s agenda is one of the most ambitious and far-reaching in American history, and new polling from NBC News shows that the majority of Americans are on board. As Biden prepares to address a joint session of Congress for the first time this week, Alicia Menendez asks New York Congressman, Mondaire Jones, about what he and other progressive Democrats would like to hear from the President.