American Voices

Author Maggie Smith discusses new memoir 'You Could Make This Place Beautiful'

03:11

Author Maggie Smith joined American Voices to discuss her new memoir “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” where she breaks down the ways gendered expectations in household labor were at odds with her career advancement during her marriage. Smith and Alicia Menendez explore how being the default primary caregiver – as is the case for many women – can stifle not just women’s career success, but their sense of self. April 9, 2023

