American Voices

A busy June for the United States Supreme Court

04:25

The Supreme Court has had a big month, issuing decisions upholding voting rights and Native American rights. But other cases concerning Affirmative Action, student loans, LGBTQ discrimination, and federal oversite over state elections are looming. NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray talks through the high stakes of these impending cases with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.June 18, 2023

