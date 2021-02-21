'We need to repair the cruelty': Sen. Padilla talks passing much needed immigration reform bill

This week, Democrats with the back of President Joe Biden unveiled The U.S. Citizenship Act Of 2021, a sweeping immigration reform bill that includes an 8-year path to citizenship. With a political fight ahead to pass all the reforms included in the bill, California Senator Alex Padilla, who helped introduce the bill this week and who is the first Latino to ever chair the Senate's Immigration Subcommittee, joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss what it’s going to take to pass this immigration bill and why he’s feeling optimistic.