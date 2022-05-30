IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

  • Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence

    03:04

  • DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas

    03:39

  • Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’

    05:07

  • Florida's lessons on gun reform

    04:15

  • 'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

    06:34

  • Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction

    04:53

  • Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns

    04:37

  • Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'

    04:42

  • Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

    04:21

  • COVID-19 cases are rising as Memorial Day weekend approaches

    04:13

  • Haiti’s debt to France linked to large numbers of Haitian migrants at U.S. border

    06:19

  • 'Negotiating in public’: Jan. 6 panel pushes back on DOJ request for transcripts

    03:47

  • Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

    03:00

  • Stopping the plot to steal future elections

    04:55

  • Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47

  • Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

    05:48

  • Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.

    04:20

American Voices

'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

02:59

MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Taylor Maxwell, Director Of Marketing And Communications For Project Unloaded joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Maxwell discusses how Project Unloaded is aiming to end gun violence by reaching out to young people to change the culture around guns. May 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

  • Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence

    03:04

  • DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas

    03:39

  • Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’

    05:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All