“It would be absolutely devastating:” Trump plans to double-down on harsh immigration policies if re-elected

The New York Times detailed Donald Trump’s immigration plans for 2025 based on talks with his advisers, which include sweeping raids and mass deportations. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to discuss the potential impact of Trump’s proposed plans and how the Biden Administration should campaign on a contrasting message. Nov. 13, 2023