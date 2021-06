“In the Heights” is now in theaters. Alicia Menendez sat down with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter of the film, Quiara Alegría Hudes. Along with cast members: Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega where she got a glimpse into the energy that fueled this blockbuster film.