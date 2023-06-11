'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

Donald Trump is due in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, facing a 37-count indictment for mishandling classified documents. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Joyce Vance and Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC legal analysts, to discuss the upcoming trial and the concerns surrounding Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.June 11, 2023